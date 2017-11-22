Former Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah advocates for $1000 monthly salary for local-based Ghanaian players

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah is advocating that local-based players playing in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League must be paid at least a $1000 monthly salary.

The former Black Meteors and Kotoko skipper urged football administrators in the country to at least set a minimum wage of at least $1000 for players who play in the Ghana Premier League.

The former King Faisal star who had a great career in Sweden believes that paying players well is one of the strategies of curbing player exodus.

"... if you take all these factors into consideration then we are compelled to practice what is being done elsewhere in Europe by setting at least a minimum wage of $1000 which is quite reasonable," he told Abusua FM in Kumasi.

”Football is not a life time profession because as a player you can’t play football forever. That is how come elsewhere in Europe players take home huge amounts but in our case it’s entirely different.

"Until recently Ghanaian players after retirement were not entitled to pension fees unlike government workers or private companies who pay their workers SSNIT contributions to enable them enjoy something small monthly after retirement."

Chibsah, who is an active member of the Profession Footballers Association of Ghana believes that good salaries will be able to sustain quality players in the league who will resuscitate the excitement characterised by the Ghana Premier League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)