Former Ghana Sports Minister E.T. Mensah advises GFA to discard detractors and be focused

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Enock Teye Mensah has cautioned the Ghana Football Association to discard all detractors and focus on achieving positive and great results for the country.

Responding to questions from the media at the Extra Ordinary Congress of the Ghana FA at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Ho. E.t. Mensah told the FA to stick to their plan of activities if only they are convinced by it.

“Truth is what everybody is looking for, they should know that they are not the only people been accused of corruption. I think that they shouldn’t worry so much about those comments,” he said.

He added that the FA should treat all negative comments from the media and the outgoing Sports Minister with all the contempt that it deserves and move on with their activities.

"People feed a lot on rumours and I do not believe in such rumours and the FA should treat the negative comments with the contempt that it deserves and move on, instead of glorifying them. Once you know what they are saying is not true. Truth is like pregnancy no matter what you do it will surely come out.

