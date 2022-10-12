Former Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah nets debut Gil Vicente goal

Former Ghana U17 forward, Eric Ayiah, has opened his goal scoring account for Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente.

The 22-year-old scored in Gil Vicente's U23 win against Maritimo on Tuesday afternoon. Ayiah netted the equalizer for Gil Vicente in the second half after the visitors went down to an early first half goal.

Andre Liberal scored the winner later in the game for Gil Vicente.

The Ghanaian joined the Portuguese topflight side in the summer transfer window from French giants AS Monaco.

Ayiah is gradually warming his way into the first team after impressing with the U23 side.

The former Monaco attacker gained attention during his time with the Black Starlets, helping the team reach the final of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter final of the World Cup in India.