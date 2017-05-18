Former Ghana U17 coach David Duncan backs side to clinch African crown

Ex-Ghana Under-17 coach David Duncan is backing the side to clinch the CAF U-17 African Championship currently ongoing in Gabon.

The Black Starlets have advanced to the semi-finals of the competition after thrashing host Gabon 5-0 in Port-Gentil on Wednesday.

The two-time world champions have crucially secured qualification to the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in October.

And Duncan, who guided the team in 2005, is backing Samuel Fabin's side to excel.

“I have been watching them and I must say we have a really good team, the young boys have been excellent in their two matches so far,” the told Accra-based Atinka FM.

“The trend at the U17 level has changed, this time we have lots of European team’s coming to Africa to poach talents and so the little effort you put in will help you win the trophy and I see this particular team doing that.

“They just need to maintain the performance they have exhibited so far and I believe they can win it by the end of the competition.”

The Ghanaians will take on Guinea in their final group A game in Franceville this weekend.

