Former Ghana U20 defender Alhassan Abubakar set for MLS ahead of Friday's draft

Ex-Ghana Under-20 defender Alhassan Abubakar is set for the Major League Soccer ahead of Friday's draft.

Abubakar, who plays for the University of Dayton, is a likely top-10 selection.

The former student of the University of Ghana, is expected to be drafted by one of the top MLS side - in a move which will change his life as he continues his young journey through American soccer.

“It’s been fun so far,” Abubakar told SBI. “Coming here and seeing the coaches, MLS coaches, it’s something I’ve really enjoyed.

"Seeing the best players in college, playing with them and playing against them, competing against them, I have to shut them down.

"I have to get my stock high. It was something in my mind before I got here because I knew myself. Once I got here, I was like, ‘Let me shut these guys down and get my stock high’.”

Abubakar is excited at the prospect and explains the rationale the decision to reject local offers in pursuit of University education.

“Every Ghanaian player, he wants to go to Europe,” Abubakar said. “I had that same mentality. I didn’t want to go to high school or college. I had an offer from one of the premier teams in Ghana and that wasn’t good for me. Instead of playing for them, I decided to go to college so I can maybe get that opportunity.”

He joined Dayton in 2014, making 61 appearances with 60 starts while grabbing honours as A-10 Defender of the Year in 2016.

He has had stints with Charlotte Eagles and Michigan Bucks.

“I went to another place, a place where I could get a lot of exposure,” Abubakar said. “I decided to go to the Michigan Bucks, and before I even got there I heard the questions saying there’s no way you’re going to play because these guys are in a top place. I didn’t really care. I knew myself and I know who I am. I went down there, and it’s true, they have a strong XI. I practiced with the reserves and I kept working hard and got myself into the starting XI. I proved to the coaches that I can play and deserve to play.

“I believe in myself,” he added. “I’m not scared of any forward. I don’t care if they’re 6-foot-5 or 6-foot- 6, it’s me against you. I can win every air ball against you. Those are the guys that I want to go at because I want to show them that I can do it.”

By Patrick Akoto

