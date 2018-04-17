Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston reiterates desire to coach Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Laryea Kingston has affirmed his readiness to take over the coaching reins of the club should he be handed the opportunity by management.

The Phobians have started the ongoing Ghana Premier League on an inconsistent note after picking 10 points from seven games, which has put coach Henry Wellington under severe pressure.

Kingston, who is completed his coaching badges last year, has expressed his desire to charge of the club, though he called on their teeming supporters to remain patient.

"Talking about Accra Hearts of Oak, they are now in the process of building a new team. Last season they had problems with their players not signing a new contracts so when you look at the team they are totally new so definitely it will take time for them to gel and then have their rhythm," he said.

"They have had a slow start, let's wait till the end of the first round then we will see what we can say about the team but trust me it has not been that bad, they have been winning, they have been losing and drawing so there is more room to improve."

Kingston was then asked whether he wants to coach the club, without hesitation the 37-year-old said, "Sure" he is waiting on an invitation by the team's hierarchy.

"Sure, Sure, sure, sure," he repeatedly said when asked if he wants to Coach the Phobians.

"Trust me, I'm ever ready to honour an invitation and I'm looking forward to Coaching Hearts of Oak. Hearts of Oak is in my blood," he patted his chest.

Kingston played for Hearts between 2001 to 2003 and returned later in the 2012-13 season to play for the club again.

