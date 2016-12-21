Former Ghana youth forward Kwame Nsor scores consolation goal for Madeira in Portuguese lower-tier

Former Ghana youth striker Kwame Nsor netted the consolation goal for Uniao Madeira as they slipped to a 2-1 loss at Gil Vicente in the Portuguese lower-tier league on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old scored on the 46th minute but his strike was not enough for Madeira who succumbed to defeat.

Nsor has netted four (4) goals in 11 appearances for Madeira since the start of the season.

He is loan from French Ligue 1 side Metz.

