Former Ghana youth star Latif Salifu joins Medeama on two-year deal

Former Ghana U-20 striker Latif Salifu has signed a two-year deal with Medeama after terminating contract with Ivorian club FC Tanda few months ago.

Latif Salifu sealed his move to the Tarkwa based side on Monday after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical examination.

Medeama have brought in talented player and according to reports will sign more following the departure of key duo Malik Akowuah and Kwame Boahene to Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The player had been training with Obuasi Ashantigold but failed to impress the technical handlers of the team in landing himself a contract at the miners.

