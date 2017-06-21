Former Ghana Youth star Moses Odjer feels next season will be pivotal to his career

Ghana and Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer is on holidays but his mindset is fixed towards making an impressive season to push his career to the next level.

The 20-year-old has had some difficulties at club level but looked good in the second half of the Serie B season with Selernitana.

“I am on holidays at this point but I know very well that there is more I can do,” Odjer said

“I have to continue to push and I am an ambitious footballer so I know that there is still a lot I can do for my self.”

"Next season will be massive and i am putting my mind to what i want to do."

