Former Ghana youth star Sadick Adams insists he's not lucky with Black Stars call-ups

Former Ghana youth international Sadick Adams says he has been unlucky when it comes to invitation into the Black Stars.

On Thursday, a 30-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ethiopia as well as two high-profile international friendlies games with USA and Mexico was released.

The former Atletico Madrid forward said during an interview with Sunyani-based Space FM, ”looking at the national teams, I always say I am not lucky. From U17, U20, U23 there were several issues with my call up. I am ever ready for any coach who invites me into the Senior National Team.”

"Recently the team is made up of my colleagues unlike previously when I would say it wasn’t easy to cement a place in the team because there were the likes of Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, etc. So I am ever ready when it comes to call up."

He is currently on a short-term loan at Turk Ocagi Limassol, a Cyprus based club.

