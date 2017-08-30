Former Ghana youth star Thomas Boakye linked with Swedish giants IFK Gothenburg

Ghanaian defender Thomas Boakye has been linked with a move to Swedish giants IFK Gothenburg.

The former Ghana U20 player is currently in the books of second-tier side Varberg Bois.

According to reports in the Swedish media, Boakye has met representatives of IFK Gothenburg

"In football, everything can happen but so far I have not heard anything concrete," Boakye said.

"Right now, I absolutely do not know anything about Gothenburg. There will always be rumors.

''I feel myself as a football player and what I've done in Varbergs Bois, but we'll have to look for the season what's happening. I respect Göteborg, Varberg and all clubs in Sweden and will wait for the right opportunity."

Boakye has scored four goals and three assist on 19 matches in the Superettan this season.

