Former Ghana youth striker Kwame Nsor hits TREBLE for União Madeira in Portugal

Former Ghana youth forward Kwame Nsor scored a hat-trick to propel União Madeira to a 3-1 win over Portimonense in the Portuguese second-tier on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored all three goals to increase his talent for the season to 10 goals in all competitions (9 in the league and 1 in the Cup).

Nsor opened the scoring in the 6th minute and restored the lead in the 56th minute before cementing the win an 83rd minute penalty.

The former Wa All Stars striker, who represented Ghana at U17 and U20 levels, is on loan at Madeira from French Ligue 1 side Metz.

