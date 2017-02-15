Former Ghana youth striker Kwame Nsor steals point for Madeira in Portuguese lower-tier league

Former Ghana youth striker Kwame Nsor scored to earn a point for União Madeira as they held Olhanense to a 1-1 pulsating draw in the Portuguese second-tier league on Wednesday night.

The home side scored through Lorenzo Galassi in the 21st minute but Nsor returned from the break to level the scoring and snatch a point for his side with a 65th minute effort.

The 24-year-old has now scored 11 league goals for his club since the start of the season.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 striker who also played for Ghana Premier League title-holders - Wa All Stars, joined Madeira on loan from French Ligue 1 side Metz.

