Former Hasaacas defender Augustine Arhinful chasing deal in Kuwait

Left-back Augustine Arhinful has landed in Kuwait to sign for a club in the country's top-flight.

The former Hasaacas and Hearts of Oak player arrived in the Gulf country on Monday but he has refused to name the club he will be joining.

''I arrived yesterday (Monday), definitely I’m here to sign for a team,'' Arhinful told Sportscrusader.com.

'''I don’t want to reveal the name of the team because the deal is yet to be finalised.

''I’m confident I will sign for a team, because I believe i have the quality to play in the Kuwaiti top-flight league.''

Arhinful joined Hearts of Oak before the start of the season but never got the chance to play a competitive match for the capital club.

