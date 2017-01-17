Former Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi wish Black Stars well ahead of Uganda clash

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has wished the Black Stars well ahead of their clash with the Cranes of Uganda in the ongoing 2017 Afcon in Gabon this afternoon.

Then Black Stars of Ghana take on the Cranes of Uganda in the opening Group D clash in the tournament and the Japanese trainer could not hide his admiration for the Black Stars wishing them good luck ahead of the game.

The Japanese trainer took to social media to express his well wishes to the team at the tournament.

Coach Kenichi tweeted "Good luck" on his twitter handle in response to a message by the GFA that all players are ready for the encounter.

Ghana will be meeting Uganda for the fourth time in three years with the Cranes winning one and drawing two.

