Former Hearts defender Seth Owusu inches away from AshGold move

Former Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak defender Seth Owusu is close to joining Ashanti Gold SC on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 27-year-old is currently training with the Miners as he awaits to put pen to paper in the coming weeks.

The experienced left back last played for Angolan side Sagrada Esperança before returning to Ghana.

He has previously had stint with Chivas USA in the Major League Soccer and Golden Arrows in the South African top-flight.

Owusu had six caps for Ghana U17 and thirteen caps for Ghana U20 respectively.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)