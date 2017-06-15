Former Hearts goalie Kingsley Kissi joins Angolan side Desportivo Huila

Former Hearts of Oak shot stopper Kingsley Kissi has completed a move to Angolan top flight side Desportivo Huila, GhanaSoccernet.com can confirm.

The 21 year old goalie joined CD Santa Rita also in Angola after his stint with the Phobians expired at the end of last season.

He has been very impressive in the first round of the Angolan Girabola which has earned the move to Desportivo.

He is expected to make his debut this weekend when the Angolan league resumes.

Desportivo Huila are sitting 10th on the log after first round.

