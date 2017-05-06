Former Hearts of Oak ace Wilson Andoh arrives in Zimbabwe for CAPS United trial

Former Hearts of Oak attacking midfielder Wilson Andoh arrived in Zimbabwe on Friday night to begin his assessment with local giants CAPS United.

The 26-year old, who has played for King Faisal Babes and Berekum Chelsea in Ghana, is set to be assessed by Makepekepe together with compatriot Richard Addai, who arrives next week.

CAPS United have also invited Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere, who arrives in the country next Tuesday afternoon, just a day before they leave for Egypt for the CAF Champions League match against former African champions Zamalek.

Local agent George Deda, who is facilitating the deal, said the players will be assessed by Makepekepe and will leave the club to make a decision afterwards.

“Of course, these guys are good players. We couldn’t be wasting resources bringing them here if they weren’t that good. But now they are coming for an assessment which I believe works both ways.

“It will be for CAPS United to see if these guys can fit into their system while the players themselves will also take the opportunity to see if they environment is right for them.

“So we will leave it to both parties. For the technical aspects of the game, it is for the coach to decide if he wants to take the players in or not, depending on whether he is satisfied with them fitting into his game plan,” said Deda.

Andoh’s countryman, Addai has been touted as a prolific goalscorer by the Ghanaian media. He netted 14 goals last season playing for Dunkwa FC in Ghana.

By: Eddie Chikamhi

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)