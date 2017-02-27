Former Hearts of Oak coach David Duncan could apply for Black Stars job

Former Hearts of Oak and former Asante Kotoko coach David Duncan could throw in his CV for the Black Stars coaching job after refusing to rule himself out of the job.

Duncan is without a job since leaving Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2016 and is seen by many as one of the qualified home based coaches to take the job.

"I believe the people running our football are not foreigners, therefore it's time to reason that in the breath local coaches can do the job," Duncan told Accra based Happy FM

"There's no player currently in the Black Stars that when I started coaching in 2002 was playing in abroad. The players in the team are not above me to handle because most of them passed through me in their formative years."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)