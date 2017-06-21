Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenechi Yatsuhashi writes to fans of the club

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, has written a letter to the fans of the club exactly one year after he was relieved of his duties at the club.

Yatsuhashi and Hearts of Oak ended their working relationship after a disagreement over his unavailability because he was going on a coaching course in India.

The Japanese-American coach told the team’s management that he needed to be away for some time but the club stated that his absence would conflict with the start of the second round of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League.

Since an agreement could not be reached, the two parties decided to end their relationship.

One year on, Yatsuhashi has written to the fans of the team explaining the situation to them and he also commended the team’s management for their decision to stand by the coaches who have come after him. He also wished them well for the rest of the season.

Yatsuhashi’s tenure was marked by impressive victories especially away from home. Hearts managed to win matches in Obuasi against AshGold, in Tarkwa against Medeama and in Tema against Inter Allies.

The Phobians finished the first round of the 2015/ 2016 Ghana Premier League unbeaten on the road but Yatsuhashi’s loss to Asante Kotoko in Accra was not pleasing to the team’s management and fans.

A version of explanation I posted on 21st of June 2016. The bottom line: both parties reached an agrmnt to terminate https://t.co/dgqtdd7ycB pic.twitter.com/jqWm0hYqNp — Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) June 21, 2017

