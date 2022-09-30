Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye says Samuel Boadu’s sacking is a big blow

Former Hearts of Oak star Dan Quaye has expressed his displeasure with the dismissal of head coach Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians fired Coach Samuel Boadu on Tuesday, citing a need for a new direction following poor results. Hearts of Oak have played three games this season and have yet to record a victory.

Quaye described Boadu's dismissal as a "big blow" to the club in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

“I wasn’t happy with the sacking of Samuel Boadu because his achievement with Hearts of Oak is unprecedented. He won five trophies in two seasons and it is something that does not normally happen in Ghana. No coach in the country has achieved this apart from Jones Attuquafio. I am very disappointed because he is one for the future.”

“No one can convince me the team can perform extraordinarily in Africa with these players, they are very young. So, they should go in for an expatriate to assist him or take him for refresher courses with their partners, TSG Hoffenheim in Germany and Cincinnati in the USA for at least one year.”

“I think it would have been beneficial to the club but because of selfish interest, they have sacked him which is very bad. His sacking is a big blow to the club.”

Boadu led Hearts of Oak to their first league title since 2009 in 2021, as well as two MTN FA Cup trophies.