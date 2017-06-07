Former Hearts of Oak defender Mason October close to joining Bloemfontein Celtic

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic are said to be keen on bringing Hearts of Oak left back, Mason October, back to South Africa Premier League.

He was recommended to the Ghanaian outfit by former Black Stars international John Paintsil who was a teammate of his at Santos at the time.

The left back has been receiving wide acclaim for his displays, most notably in February when he was named Man of the Match in Hearts’ 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Asante Kotoko.

In the latest news reaching the Siya desk is that October’s displays have also piqued the interest of a number of teams in Mzansi, with both Downs and Celtic interested in marauding left back.

Just last month October told Soccer Laduma that he would be interested in one day making the move back to the PSL. It remains to be seen whether or not any of the teams in South Africa will be able to lure the player back in the near future.

