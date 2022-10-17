Former Hearts of Oak defender Stephen Offei criticises Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak defender Stephen Offei has slammed Samuel Boadu for disrespecting David Ocloo during the Phobians' 1-0 CAF Confederation Cup win over AS Real Bamako on Sunday.

Boadu was spotted at the stadium and was greeted warmly by the fans, who carried him shoulder high.

However, Boadu is alleged to have interfered with interim coach David Ocloo's work. According to reports, Boadu was in the locker room talking to the players and even suggesting tactics before the second half.

Former Hearts of Oak star Prince Tagoe has called Boadu unprofessional, and he has the backing of Offei.

"Gross disrespected to allow a sacked coach [Samuel Boadu] to enter inner perimeter, what was the intent?" Offei fumed.

Hearts recorded a 1-0 win but have exited the competition because they thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Mali.

Boadu was fired by Hearts of Oak last month due to the club's poor start to the season after failing to win any of three league games.