Former Hearts of Oak goalie Mutawakilu Seidu grateful to coach Karim Zito

Former Hearts of Oak goalie Seidu Mutawakilu has expressed gratitude to coach Karim Zito for helping him during the most difficult period of his career.

The former Ghana Youth goalie sealed a good move to Nigerian giants Enugu Rangers after three unproductive years with Hearts.

According to Mutawakilu Karim Zito played a good role in helping him regain his confidence and set him up to be a goalkeeper.

“I have to say a massive thank you to coach Karim Zito who has been very good to me,” Mutawakilu told GHANAsoccernet.com

“He helped me a lot and has been very supportive during the most difficult part of my career and continues to guide me.”

