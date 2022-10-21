Former Inter Allies defender Fard Ibrahim confident Ghana will progress from Group H at the World Cup

Former Ghana youth international, Fard Ibrahim, is confident the Black Stars will make it put of Group H at the World Cup.

The Black Stars have been drawn in a tough group alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ibrahim, who played for Ghana's U20 team at the AFCON U20 Championship in 2019, believes the senior national team has a good team to battle their opponents.

"Very difficult! But I think our team will come out of it. Nevertheless, the players of the national team perform in Europe. There they learned a lot, because European football is different from African," he told Betera.

"In the clubs, the guys are now playing well: the forwards score regularly, the defenders do their job reliably. I am sure that we will make it to the 1/8 finals, but we are unlikely to go further. In the playoffs it will be even more difficult than in the group - after all, there you can meet with Brazil or someone else from the giants," he added.

Ibrahim now plies his trade in Belarus with FC Isloch.