Former Inter Allies defender Wahab Ackwei closing in on MLS move - Report
Former Inter Allies defender Wahab Ackwei is closing in on a move to the Major League Soccer, according to local reports.
Ackwei is in search of a club after his stay at Inter Allies last month and according to reports in the local media, he is not far from completing a breakthrough move to a top-flight club in America.
Per the reports, the defender will be travelling to the States in coming days to finalize the deal.
It was earlier reported earlier that Hearts of Oak were interested in acquiring his services but the Phobians appears to be longer interested.
Ackwei managed to score three goals in his 23 appearances for Inter Allies last season.