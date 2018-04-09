Former Inter Allies forward Karim Sadat hits double to give Landskrona first win in Sweden

Landskrona got their first win in the Swedish first division thanks to a five star display from their Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat who scored twice on the day.

The Ghanaian took center stage and repaid the faith reposed in him by opening the scoring with a well-taken goal after scheming through his marker on the 57th minute before firing home his first goal.

He returned on the 79th minute to add a finishing touch with another cracker to ensure his side took home all three points on the day.

The win sees his side who have been without a win jumped to 3rd on the league table and on course to promotion to the top tier.

The 26-year-old has been steadily grabbing the headlines in the Swedish media with his performance has seen a comparison with some Ghanaian greats who have played in the Swedish league.

The likes of Abdul Majeed Waris and David Accam all used the Swedish league as stepping stones to bigger heights and Karim Sadat’s has gathered talks of an imminent move away to a bigger club.

Everything you have ever Prayed for, will come to you at the right time, keep fighting and keep believing. @landskronabois pic.twitter.com/D29D2whej2 — Karim Sadat (@karimsadat_gh) April 8, 2018

