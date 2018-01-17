Former Inter Allies marksman Ropapa Mensah signs permanent deal with American side Nashville SC
After having a successful loan spell with Penn FC (formerly Harrisburg City Islanders), Roappa Mensah has joined Nashville SC for the upcoming USL season.
The Inter Allies striker ended his debut campaign in the USL with 7 goals, emerging as the Club’s top scorer.
He will be leading the attack for his new team, Nashville SC in the 2018 USL season.
Gary Smith: “Ropapa is a very talented and young forward with attributes that offer him every opportunity to be a real fan favorite.”
“He is quick, strong and clinical in front of the goal and will be a real handful for any defense in the USL.”
Nashville SC will feature in the 2018 USL season but will play in the 2019 MLS season, USA’s top tier league.
Credit: interalliesfc.com