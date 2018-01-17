Former Inter Allies marksman Ropapa Mensah signs permanent deal with American side Nashville SC

After having a successful loan spell with Penn FC (formerly Harrisburg City Islanders), Roappa Mensah has joined Nashville SC for the upcoming USL season.‬

‪The Inter Allies striker ended his debut campaign in the USL with 7 goals, emerging as the Club’s top scorer.‬

‪He will be leading the attack for his new team, Nashville SC in the 2018 USL season.‬

‪Gary Smith: “Ropapa is a very talented and young forward with attributes that offer him every opportunity to be a real fan favorite.”‬

‪“He is quick, strong and clinical in front of the goal and will be a real handful for any defense in the USL.”‬

‪Nashville SC will feature in the 2018 USL season but will play in the 2019 MLS season, USA’s top tier league.‬

Credit: interalliesfc.com

