Former Inter Allies midfielder Gershon Koffie completes move to Swedish side Hammarby IF

Former Inter Allies midfielder Gershon Koffie has completed a move to Swedish topflight side Hammarby IF on a three year deal, after passing medical, the club has confirmed.

Koffie who had a short stint with Asante Kotoko spent most playing time of his career in the Major League Soccer and was a key member for Vancouver Whitecaps since his arrival in 2010 from the ‘Eleven Is To One.’

Last season, Koffie was an integral member of the New England Revolution after he was traded by the Whitecaps before the start of the 2016 MLS season.

Koffie will now join compatriot and his former teammate at Inter Allies FC Joseph Aidoo, who has grown into the Hammarby starting XI and making waves in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

