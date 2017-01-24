Former Inter Allies trio reunite at Swedish side Hammarby IF

Former Inter Allies trio - Gershon Koffie, Joseph Aidoo and Abdul-Halik Hudu have reunited at Swedish side Hammarby.

Koffie joined the European outfit from New England Revolution last week while Aidoo has been on the team's roaster since last year.

Youngster Abdul-Halik Hudu is on an experimental tour at the club where he is expected to train with the squad to gain exposure.

The three players are products of the club's remarkable system which has produced several players.

By Patrick Akoto

