Ex-Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Eboue says insists African teams at the World Cup would have to improve defensively if not the continent will continue to struggle at the mundial.

The continent's representatives at the World Cup have struggled with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia already out of the tournament after two games. Meanwhile, Africa's remaining hopefuls Nigeria and Senegal will have to avoid final day defeat to progress to the round of 16.

Senegal led twice to draw 2-2 in their game against Japan after an error handed Keisuke Honda an equalizer on Sunday.

"Look at the kind of goals most of the African teams have conceded at the World Cup in Russia. There are so many mistakes being made at the back, particularly when defending set-pieces, " he told KweséESPN in Kampala, Uganda.

"African teams must improve in defending. When the defence is disorganised it also frustrates the players up-front who are looking for goals."

"In Africa, we have a lot of talent, but the problem is that we are not lucky to have all facilities like it is in Europe. So it is important that we help each other as Africans to prosper," Eboue added.