Former Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru signs for Ethiopian Insurance Corporation FC

Former Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru has completed a move to Ethiopian Premier League side Ethiopia Insurance Corporation FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The lanky footballer joins the newly-promoted side on a free transfer after leaving Karela at the end of the 2021-22 season as his contract expired.

Bashiru has signed a one-year contract with Ethiopian Insurance with an option for another year when the 2022-23 season closes.

The 25-year-old put up a splendid performance in the Ghana Premier League last term where he notched 13 goals in 33 appearances.

He won the man of the match awards five times during the season which earned him a place in the Ghana home based national team.

The former WAFA SC player scored four goals in 31 matches in first season at Karela when he joined after his stint with Asante Kotoko SC ended.

The central midfielder made six appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup for Kotoko in the 2018-19 campaign.

Bashiru played a significant role for the Black Galaxies as they secured a spot for next year's CHAN tournament in Algeria.