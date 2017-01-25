Former Kotoko Board Chairman Dr. K.K. Sarpong appointed new GNPC Boss

Former Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He will succeed Mr. Alexander Mould who has been in office since 2013.

Sarpong, a former Cocobod boss and an ex-CEO of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) will now head the day to day administration in one of the most sensitive areas in the Ghanaian economy, GNPC.

He entered into football administration in 2010 as both the chairman of the board and the management of Asante Kotoko and won two league titles, before resigning in 2013.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)