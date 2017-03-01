Former Kotoko coach David Duncan will join a club that believe in his ideology

Former Asante Kotoko coach David Duncan has said he will only work for a club that meets his stature.

Duncan is without a club after mutually parting company with Kotoko in the early stages of the 2015/16 season following a string of poor results.

He said: ''I can’t just join any club, I left Kotoko almost a year now and many clubs came calling but I look at myself first, and I realized the clubs didn’t match my stature and brand.''

“I don’t know why some managers do that but maybe its personal, you see some of them dropping from a premier league club to division one after they are sacked, it doesn’t help your pedigree, look at Mourinho after leaving Chelsea he waited for a Manchester United which matches his stature but someone like Rafael Benitez decided to drop low to Newcastle United after leaving Real Madrid and you know the difference,'' Duncan added.

