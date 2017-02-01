Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei wants GHȼ 110,000 as pay off

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei is demanding a severance package of GHȼ 110,000 to cut ties with the club.

Osei was re-assigned to the club's youth team but the former assistant and caretaker coach rejected the move

GHȼ 40,000 of the figure Michael Osei is asking for represents the remainder of his GHȼ60,000 sign-on fee.

Osei is also demanding GHȼ 60,000 for his salary accumulation for the 20 months left on his employment contract.

He wants GHȼ 10,000 also for the remaining 20 months on his contract as rent allowance.

