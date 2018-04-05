Former Kotoko coach Steve Pollack wins 2017 MTN FA Cup Coach of the Year

Sacked Steve Pollack was named Coach of the Year for the 2017 MTN FA Cup Awards Night after leading Asante Kotoko to the trophy.

But the Englishman was absent to pick the award.

He flew back to his native England in February after his dismissal following the team's elimination from the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Pollack edged Scotsman Frank Nuttall who has also been sacked by Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final played in Tamale Sports Stadium in October last year.

Other award winners on the night:

Most Promising Match official:

Daniel Akoto

Coach of the Year

Steve Pollack

Goal of the Season

Isaac Amoah vs Medeama sc

Fair Play:

Medeama SC

Special Awards:

Western Regional football Association

Ashanti regional football Association

Evans Adjei - Amidaus

Nii Amoo Cudjoe - Partners

Baba Mallam Nuhu - Tamale

Ebenezer Twum Asante - MTN CEO

Management of M- Plaza Hotel - Partners

Game of the Year:

Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko Sporting Club - Final

Best Team Supporters:

Accra Hearts of Oak

Best Match Commissioner:

A. Lawal

Assistant Referee of the Year:

Kennedy Sarfo Adade

