Former Kotoko coach Steve Pollack wins 2017 MTN FA Cup Coach of the Year
Sacked Steve Pollack was named Coach of the Year for the 2017 MTN FA Cup Awards Night after leading Asante Kotoko to the trophy.
But the Englishman was absent to pick the award.
He flew back to his native England in February after his dismissal following the team's elimination from the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.
Pollack edged Scotsman Frank Nuttall who has also been sacked by Hearts of Oak.
Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final played in Tamale Sports Stadium in October last year.
Other award winners on the night:
Most Promising Match official:
Daniel Akoto
Coach of the Year
Steve Pollack
Goal of the Season
Isaac Amoah vs Medeama sc
Fair Play:
Medeama SC
Special Awards:
Western Regional football Association
Ashanti regional football Association
Evans Adjei - Amidaus
Nii Amoo Cudjoe - Partners
Baba Mallam Nuhu - Tamale
Ebenezer Twum Asante - MTN CEO
Management of M- Plaza Hotel - Partners
Game of the Year:
Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko Sporting Club - Final
Best Team Supporters:
Accra Hearts of Oak
Best Match Commissioner:
- A. Lawal
Assistant Referee of the Year:
Kennedy Sarfo Adade