Former Kotoko defender Richard Manu takes up CAF License B coaching course

Former Asante Kotoko defender Richard Manu is currently undergoing training at the National Sports College for his CAF License B coaching certificate.

Manu, who played for the porcupine warriors between 2007 and 2009 is among 65 participants studying for the CAF License B coaching certificate.

The 14 days programme started last Saturday at the Ghana National Sports College in Winneba.

The CAF “B” License is the first to be organized this year and is expected to end on the 16 June.

The ex-footballer also holds a UEFA License B coaching certificate.

He completed his CAF License C coaching certificate last year necessitating his quest for the ‘B’ this year.

He was appointed the head coach for the German third division side DJK Dillingen last year.

