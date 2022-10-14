Former Kotoko goalie Felix Annan blames Maxwell Konadu for losing his Black Stars position

Former Asante Kotoko captain and goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has revealed that he lost his Black Stars position after coach Maxwell Konadu dropped him from the team's starting eleven.

Annan lost his position at Asante Kotoko after seeking permission to go marry his longtime girlfriend Francisca Adu Denteh Yeboah in 2020. It was when the season was ongoing and upon his return second choice goalkeeper Kwame Baah had been installed a starter.

The Maryland Bobcats goalkeeper believes the decision by the then Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu affected his involvement with the national team.

“I felt I was good enough but the coach then, (Maxwell Konadu) didn't give me much playing time and that's why I lost my position in the Black Stars," he told Nhyira FM.

“I confronted Maxwell Konadu but I didn't feel the need to make the issues public," he added.

The former Kotoko shot-stopper was part of Ghana's team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.