According the TP Mazembe maestro, the supporters have been calling for the head of coaches at will and will later come and complain about the performance of the club.

Nii Adjei, who was part of the juicy Kotoko set-up that included Inkoom, Harrison Afful and Eric Bekoe, later admonished the supporters to take results of football games in good faith.

Nii Adjei made these remarks on his facebook page Thursday morning.