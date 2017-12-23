Former Kotoko midfielder Larbie Koomson completes move to Techiman Eleven Wonders

Ghana Premier League new boys Eleven Wonders FC have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Daniel Larbi Koomson, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Medeama SC, B. A Stars and Sporting Mirren midfielder penned a two-year deal with the Techiman based side on Friday after passing medicals.

The 28 year old look to relaunch his career after long term injuries affected his spell at Asante Kotoko SC.

Koomson is the fourth player to join the premiership debutants.

Alfred Opoku, Kwadwo Amoako and veteran Iddrisu Yahaya are the other signings.

