Former Kotoko midfielder Obeng Regan completes loan switch to Croatian side Inter Zapresic

Midfielder Obeng Regan has joined Croatian top-flight Inter Zapresic on a a one-year loan deal.

The former Asante Kotoko player moves from Serbian Superliga side FK Cukaricki.

Regan, 23, penned a contract on Monday at his base in Serbia and will travel to the Croatian capital on Wednesday to start his career.

''I signed the deal on Monday at my house in Serbia because everything had to be done fast for them to beat the registration deadline,'' Regan told footballmadeinghana.com

''I was at the Croatian embassy here in Belgrade today and everything is set, by Wednesday I will get the visa and move to Croatia.''

