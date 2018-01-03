Former Kotoko skipper Nii Adjei close to joining WAC of Morocco

Ghana midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei is close to joining 2017 CAF Champions League holders Wydad Athletic Club on a free transfer according to popular Morrocan website mountakhab.net

The former Asante Kotoko SC midfielder parted ways with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe months ago after spending five years with the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup champions.

Adjei won three DR Super Ligue, one CAF Champions League, two CAF Confederations Cup and one CAF Super Cup titles during five years stint with TP Mazembe.

If the 29-year-old is able to complete his move to the Moroccan giants, he will face his former side TP Mazembe in the CAF Super Cup which is slated for February, 2018.

