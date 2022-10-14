Former Kotoko star Daniel Nii Adjei believes Ghanaian clubs don't take CAF competitions serious

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei believes Ghanaian clubs are not serious about CAF competitions, which explains their recent poor performance on the continental stage.

Nii Adjei is well-versed in CAF interclub competitions, having won all three on the continent. Between 2012 and 2017, he won the CAF Champions League, two Confederation Cup trophies, and CAF Super Cup with the Congolese club TP Mazembe.

Asante Kotoko, Ghana's representative in this season's Champions League, were eliminated in a shock defeat to RC Kadiogo despite winning the first leg away.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, who are representing Ghana in the Confederation Cup, need a big win on Sunday to avoid being eliminated early, just like their fierce rivals. The Phobians lost 3-0 to AS Real Bamako in the first leg last weekend.

"The CAF competitions are not like the normal league. I know on our local scene we take everything as a joke even when we have not finished, we start celebrating that we’ve won,” he said on Radio Gold.

"Me I knew it will happen because going away to win 1-0 and when you come home you don’t prepare well and you start to jubilate, the one coming is serious because he is already down. And then CAF [competitions] we don’t win by saying I’ve won away, no, you have to finish it."

"I will say in Ghana we are always jubilating without playing the game. We always use our mouths to beat people but football is not like that. I wasn’t surprised Kotoko were eliminated," he added.