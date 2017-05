Former Asante Kotoko SC striker Benjamin Acheampong has joined Egyptian side Smouha SC on a three year deal, GhanaSoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Wa All Stars goal getter will be joining the CAF Confederations Cup 2017 campaigners at the end of the Egyptian Premier League season from El Daklyeh SC.

The 26 year old has scored nine goals in twenty eight games in his first season in the Egyptian top flight.

