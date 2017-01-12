Former Kotoko striker Seidu Bancey lands in Tunisia for Esperance Zarzis trial

Striker Seidu Bancey has landed in Tunisia for a trial session with Esperance Zarzis, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The lanky forward is available on a free transfer after his contract with Asante Kotoko was terminated in November last year.

Bancey rejoined the Porcupine Warriors during his second transfer window of last season but failed to impress.

The 26-year-old hope the trip to north Africa will get his career back on track.

