Former Kotoko striker Seidu Bancey signs for Tunisian side Esperance Zarzis

Striker Seidu Bancey has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Tunisian outfit Esperance Zarzis, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the 26-year-old convinced the technical team after a successful trial.

The lanky forward moved on a free transfer after his contract with Asante Kotoko was terminated in November last year.

Bancey rejoined the Porcupine Warriors during his second transfer window of last season but failed to impress.

