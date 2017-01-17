Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Former Kotoko striker Seidu Bancey signs for Tunisian side Esperance Zarzis

Published on: 17 January 2017
Seidu Bansey

Striker Seidu Bancey has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Tunisian outfit Esperance Zarzis, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the 26-year-old  convinced the technical team after a successful trial.

The lanky forward moved on a free transfer after his contract with Asante Kotoko was terminated in November last year.

Bancey rejoined the Porcupine Warriors during his second transfer window of last season but failed to impress.

 

