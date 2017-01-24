Former Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan appointed club's new Team Manager

Former Asante Kotoko forward Shilla Alhassan has been appointed as the club's new Team Manager, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

It is part of the restructuring at the club which has seen assistant coach Michael Osei re-assigned to the youth team with former skipper Godwin Ablordey replacing him.

Shilla is currently the technical director of division one side Steadfast Academy.

He has also been coach of Tamale Utrecht Academy and Galaxy FC.

