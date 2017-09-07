Former Liberty Professionals captain Wahid Mohammed appeals to board NOT to sell club

Former Liberty Professionals captain Wahid Mohammed is pleading with the current board not to sell the club to protect the legacy of its late founder Alhaji Sly Tetteh.

He argues that getting new owners will will kill all the plans of Tetteh, who was renowned as talent-spotter.

Mohammed, who played for the ‘Scientific Soccer Lads’ from 1999 to 2007, has charged the current board to seek financing from sponsorship to rebuild the club.

He told Graphic Sports: ''Alhaji Sly Tetteh had plans to develop a top-notch soccer academy for West Africa, as well as build an enviable brand for Liberty Professionals as a club. There is a vast of piece of land at Dodowa earmarked for a stadium and a club house.

''Unfortunately, all that has come to a standstill following his death, and I fear for the worse should new owners take over,” said the former defender, as he paid tribute to the man who unearthed some of Ghana’s finest stars, including Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, among others.

''I’m pleading because I have reliable information that there have been attempts to sell the club because of the financial challenges. I think the directors must find a way around fixing the problem instead of selling the club off. That will be the a big nail in Alhaji’s coffin.''

He admitted that Liberty may never get back to their promising form because the visionary founder may not have shared fully his vision and plans for the club with his board, and as a result the current directors may not be able to carry through those plans.

''Alhaji was a genius, he had significant contacts abroad and provided a bright future for young players and opportunities abroad. Now, all that is not there because the current board does not have the same contacts and appeal, so they may not be able to offer the same opportunities that Liberty provided under Sly Tetteh’s time.

''He has been gone for six years, but we are still feeling his absence and no doubt his death has been a big blow to Ghana football and youth development.''

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)