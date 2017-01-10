Former Liberty star Latif Blessing will perform better in MLS, says Sporting Kansas city manager

Sporting Kansas city manager Peter Vemes has hailed the capture of Ghana Premier League best player Latif Blessing adding that former Liberty star will perform better in the Major League soccer.

Blessing signed a three-year deal with Wizards after an exceptional 2015/16 season with Dansoman based club.

He bagged an impressive 17 goals to ensure Liberty maintained their premiership status.

‘’A very young talent was the MVP of the Ghanaian league scoring 17 goals this year. He has the nose for the goal, can be very dangerous player going forward, can at times do some very innovative things on the field but I like the fact that he has a lot of energy’’

‘’So I think we[Kansas] have done well with a lot of young talents in the past and hopefully he is going to be one of those guys that fit into that’’

‘’However, it is going to be a different transition for him coming straight from Ghana. He has never really travelled much in the past so it is going to be a big adjustment, something we have got to be patient with’’

