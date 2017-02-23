Former Medeama forward Godbless Asamoah on target for Nigerian side River United in NPFL

Rivers United striker Godbless Asamoah hit the back of the net to earn a point for his side in their 1-1 stalemate with Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Rivers United were held at home despite playing well and dominating possession at the Liberation Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Medeama striker opened the scoring for the home side on the 45th minutes with a thunderbolt strike.

But Amos Gyang restored parity for the visitors from the North with beautifully powered header.

Godbless played for Medeama SC before leaving for Nigerian side Dolphins FC.

Asamoah joined Rivers United FC on a free transfer after parting ways with Dolphins FC last year.

